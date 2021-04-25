Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Sika has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.