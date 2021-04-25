Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

