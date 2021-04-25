Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSD stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

