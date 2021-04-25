Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.24

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.24 and traded as high as $25.04. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 17,103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 834.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.5282 dividend. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

