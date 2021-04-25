Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

