Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.