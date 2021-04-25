Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 11%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price shot up 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.39. 792,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,811,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

