SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $58.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

