Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

