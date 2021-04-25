SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 19.1% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.07 or 0.04683958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00453770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $744.21 or 0.01549910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00729138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00492969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00412471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004786 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

