SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

