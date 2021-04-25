Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $919,008.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. 104,579,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,047,488. Snap has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

