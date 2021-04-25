Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.05, but opened at $60.04. Snap shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 604,713 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Snap by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

