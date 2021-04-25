SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $8.97 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $1.10 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $29.41 or 0.00056575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00267823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.01042589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00658078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,184.93 or 1.00397343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

