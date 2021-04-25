Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

