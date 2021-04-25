Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

SLNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 688,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.