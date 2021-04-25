Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at $675,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.