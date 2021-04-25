S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 9.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $506,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

