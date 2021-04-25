SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

