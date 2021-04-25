SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 270,552 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 270,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

BATS:JPIB opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.