SPC Financial Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

