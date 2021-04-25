SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,923 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,893 shares in the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33.

