SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

