SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 842.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

GNR stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

