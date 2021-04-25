Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 133.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

