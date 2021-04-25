SQZ Biotechnologies’ Lock-Up Period To End on April 28th (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. SQZ Biotechnologies had issued 4,411,765 shares in its IPO on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,588,240 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE SQZ opened at $12.78 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

