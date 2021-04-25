Stably USD (USDS) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $623,309.85 and approximately $10,576.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

