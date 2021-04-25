Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

