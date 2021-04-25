State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of STFC opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.30 million. Analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

