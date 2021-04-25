State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $936,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

