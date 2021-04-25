State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $946,000 Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $213.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.