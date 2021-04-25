State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $39.05 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

