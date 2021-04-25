State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,162 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

