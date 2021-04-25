State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,782 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Plantronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Plantronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:PLT opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

