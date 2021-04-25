State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 800 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN opened at $48.19 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

