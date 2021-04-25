State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

NYSE:STT opened at $81.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 138.70%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

