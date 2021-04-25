StaysBASE (SBS) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $1.01 million and $24,835.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StaysBASE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00268840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.64 or 0.01040329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,709.53 or 0.99982392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.79 or 0.00644317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,178,358 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,741 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaysBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaysBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.