Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBT opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

