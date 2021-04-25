Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 16,114 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

WFC stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

