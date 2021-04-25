Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

