Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

