Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $155.32 and a 52 week high of $283.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.