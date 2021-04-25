Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $188.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.