Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPPLF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPPLF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.3832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.