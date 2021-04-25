STRAKS Price Tops $0.0051 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $122,437.11 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.31 or 0.04669754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.00461880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $791.59 or 0.01578823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.05 or 0.00738059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.25 or 0.00499115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00061314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00417383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004585 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

