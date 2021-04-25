Strategic Wealth Designers Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.