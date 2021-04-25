Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 7,765 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $25.53. 1,275,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

