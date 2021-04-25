Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 26,736 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 377,855 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.