Strategic Wealth Designers Takes Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,540 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 3D Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $22.18. 2,630,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,239,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

