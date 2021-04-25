Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

NYSE:SPH opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $912.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

